Jackie Chan is one of the most famous action stars in Hollywood cinema. His career has been full of successes, the same ones that have paved the way for him to face off against Bruce Lee himself. However, one of the films he recorded in the 1980s left him on the verge of death.

Chan is not only famous for his fight scenes, but also for being the one who does his stunts without the help of a stunt double, but it was just one of these moments that could take his life.

Specifically, it was while filming “The Armor of God” from 1986. What happened? We leave you the details below.

Jackie Chan began his acting career in the early 1970s. He is still active in the industry, although with less notoriety than in previous decades. Photo: composition LR/MUBI/El País

“The Armor of God” almost killed Jackie Chan

In 2017, Yahoo interviewed Jackie Chan and the actor revealed the dramatic experience he had on the set of “Armor of God”. They were shooting some scenes in the mountains and one of them involved a stunt in a tree, right after drinking a can of beer.

The first take went well, but the Hong Kong artist preferred to repeat it, because he felt that he lacked more agility. So, he took another drink, uncapped it and jumped, but he didn’t expect the unthinkable to happen: a branch snapped, he fell straight to the ground and hit a rock.

“I felt my back hurt. So I get up, but everyone pushes me down because my whole body was numb. By the time the numbness wears off, then I feel the air and see the blood. We went to the hospital… Almost dead ”, recalled the actor.

Then, he was taken from the mountains, from the emergency room to the nearest hospital. What was probably shocking was that, according to Yahoo, doctors found the martial artist’s skull to be fractured.

Fortunately, he managed to recover and complete his work on the project that nearly cost him his life.