bad bunny returns to Peru this 2022 to give two concerts at the National Stadium. The reggaeton singer sold out on Teleticket and his Peruvian fans eagerly await to see him on stage on Sunday, November 13 and Monday, November 14. In this note we tell you all the information you need to know to go to the famous ‘Bad Rabbit’ show.

Bad Bunny in Peru 2022: all about the concerts What requirements did Bad Bunny request to come to Lima? As in every concert, international artists usually make requests that surprise their fans and the organization. In the case of the ‘Bad Rabbit’, he did not demand great luxuries or eccentricities, but rather enough privacy during his stay in Lima. Among his requests are a private plane and a five-star hotel for the two days he will stay in Lima, as well as lodging for the more than 30 members of his team. What time will Bad Bunny come out at his two concerts? A few days after these presentations at the National Stadium, the organization revealed all the details for the thousands of fans who will attend the colossus of José Díaz. The company indicated that the band Tourista will be the opening act for the Puerto Rican reggaeton player. Also, from 3:00 p.m. the doors of the sports venue will open and they also announced that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ will come out to the national public from 10:00 p.m. See also Bad Bunny confirmed third concert in Colombia after selling out tickets in Medellín How long is the Bad Bunny concert? According to the presentations he has given in other countries, Bad Bunny’s concert usually lasts approximately 2 hours and a half. In this way, the fans will have a good time to sing and dance to the rhythm of the great hits of ‘Bad Rabbit’. What is the lyrics of “Little Eyes” by Bad Bunny? One of the last themes of bad bunny most successful is undoubtedly “Pretty eyes”. Until November 2022, the song with Bomba Stereo has managed to exceed 190 million views on YouTube. Below we show you the chorus that is part of the lyrics of the popular single released last May 6: And just look at me with those cute little eyes

That I’m fine with that

Today I am reborn When does Bad Bunny arrive in Peru? Bad Bunny would arrive in Peru between November 12 and 13. This is because, as part of his “World hottest tour”, he must give a presentation in Paraguay on November 11 and then head to our country. It should be noted that, until now, the exact date on which the “Bad Rabbit” will set foot on Peruvian soil with a view to singing in the National Stadium and making all his fans vibrate with songs such as “Ojitos Lindos”, “Titi he asked me”, “The zone”, “Safaera”, among others. See also Bad Bunny in Peru 2022: Tourista will be the opening band in concerts of the 'Bad Rabbit' Why does Bad Bunny wear sunglasses? During an exclusive interview for GQ magazine, the Puerto Rican bad bunny He explained that he usually wears sunglasses because he really likes wearing that accessory. However, the interpreter of “Titi asked me” stressed that the essential accessory in his life is contact lenses. “The really bottom line,” he noted in March 2019. How to get tickets for Bad Bunny 2022 in Peru? Tickets for the concerts of Bad Bunny in Peru this 2022 they were on sale through the Teleticket website. The sale was so massive that, in just a few hours, the Puerto Rican reggaeton sold out in our country. However, there are those who have not given up and are still looking for a way to get a pass to enjoy one of the shows that the trap performer will offer at the National Stadium. How much does the ticket cost to see Bad Bunny in Tribuna Norte? For the two Bad Bunny concerts at the National Stadium, the prices of all sectors were published as soon as the announcement was made. In the case of the North Tribune, this was rated as the cheapest in the show. The cost of this ticket was established at 175 soles by the organization, but it was sold out in a matter of minutes, just like the other sectors. See also Bad Bunny is a hit man in the final trailer for “Bullet Train”, his new film with Brad Pitt What is Bad Bunny’s real name? Although he is known throughout the world as Bad Bunny, this is not his real name. The truth is that the famous Puerto Rican rapper is actually called Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. On several occasions, during his concerts, the urban artist has been very proud of his achievements and of having raised his name in the reggaeton industry. Who will be the opening act for Bad Bunny in Peru? After several months of intrigue, it was finally revealed who will be the opening act at the concerts that he will offer Bad Bunny in Peru this 2022. It is none other than the alternative pop band Tourista. This group has released songs like “Explotar con conti”, “I don’t regret it”, “Requiem”, “Cut strawberries”, “Lenses” and “Revenge”, among others.

What time is the entrance to see Bad Bunny?

According to the producer Master Live Peru, in charge of the show, the entrance to enter the National Stadium will be from 3:00 pm While Teleticket indicates that the concert will start at 7:00 pm and will last four hours.

It is suggested to arrive in advance at the venue. In addition, at the time of entry, the assistant must wear a double mask and respect the indications provided by the premises and/or the current measures.

Bad Bunny will have two concerts in Peru during the month of November. Photo: composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/file

Song list for the Bad Bunny concert

This is Bad Bunny’s setlist in Lima, Peru 2022:

Moscow Mule

I behave pretty

A while

Effect

Party Tarot The current Neverita Neither good nor bad / 200 MPH / The Roman / We are fine

I kicked you out

if we were together

if i see your mom

Bichiyal

The Saint

One time

the innocent

Memories

Leave away

I twerk alone

safaera

Titi asked me

DAKITI

I am not jealous

Yonaguni

callaita

two thousand 16

Tell them / Don’t play / Come back / You don’t bring a goat / Chambea

i’m worse

amorphous

a summer without you

A coconut

The song

Teach me to dance

Pretty eyes

The blackout

After the beach

Bad Bunny concert areas

Master Live Peru also confirmed how the entrance map for each area the day of the Bad Bunny concert:

North area and VIP area: Via 28 de Julio avenue and Vía Expresa

Eastern area: enter through Bausate and Meza avenues

La Playa area and eastern area: via the Expressway

The Beach Zone: Jirón Madre de Dios

Western area and Palcos area: Entrance through the Saco Oliveros jirón

Platinum Zone and Beach Zone: You will enter through Jirón Manuel Corpacho.

Entrance map for Bad Bunny concert in Peru. Photo: Master Live Peru 7 Facebook

Who will be the opening act for Bad Bunny’s concert in Lima 2022?

The opening band for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru will be Tourista. It is an indie rock group that has begun to merge their music with the urban genre. The members They are Rui Pereira, Sandro Labenita and Genko. Among his hits there are songs like “Select and Start”, “Explotar con tú”, “Requiem”, “Gato por hare” and more.

The Tourista band will perform on the same stage as Bad Bunny in Lima. Photo: composition/ Bad Bunny/ Instagram/ Tourista/ Instagram

Will there be an after party for Bad Bunny?

Many wonder if Bad Bunny will offer an after party in Lima during his visit to Peru. However, so far nothing has been confirmed in this regard, although this type of celebration is already a feature in the events offered by the reggaeton player.

According to reports, the singer has made presentations in nightclubs in the United States and some Latin American countries. These are exclusive parties with a small group of people that also includes the ‘Bad Rabbit’ team.

BadBunny. Photo: Instagram / Bad Bunny

How to register the ticket nomination for Bad Bunny?

In order to nominate your ticket on Teleticket, you must go to the distributor’s official website and follow the steps below:

You must register from November 7 at 10.00 am until Saturday November 12 at 11.59 pm

You can only make the nomination once.

Enter to teleticket.com.pe/Cliente/MisEtickets with the details of the account with which you purchased your tickets.

Click on the “Nominate” button and enter your data, full name and ID (if you have more than one entry, you must nominate each one with the data of the attendees).

Press the Accept option and that’s it, you can download your E-ticket with the data entered.

In the case of foreign attendees who wish to nominate their entry, the process in Teleticket is manual and may take a few days. If you have already sent your request, you will have to wait for a response.