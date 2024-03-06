Wales

An elderly English lady, Anne Hughes, became a TikTok celebrity after she got stuck in mid-air with her jacket caught in the shutter of a convenience store in Tonteg, South Wales. The store's surveillance cameras captured the incident , which quickly went viral on social media with over 15 million views on TikTok. Despite the unexpected incident, Mrs Hughes, 72, employed as a cleaner in the shop, remained unharmed. She said she leaned against the shutter, which was opened by the owner without realizing she was there. Fortunately, she was rescued in time, lowering the shutter and preventing a fall. Despite her shock, the woman addressed the incident with humor, commenting that she will now have to deal with her sudden fame.



