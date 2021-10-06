A bizarre police operation in Thuringia is currently making headlines: A dog has caused quite a sensation on the A9.

Eisenberg – A dog caused a stir on the A9. The Jack Russel Terrier Bella ran onto the autobahn near Eisenberg on Sunday morning (October 3rd, 2021).

During the morning walk, Bella had escaped her 42-year-old owner. The police were immediately alerted by concerned drivers.

Use on the A9: Bella was saved by a man from Munich

A courageous driver from Munich took the initiative before the police even got there. The 57-year-old man stopped on the hard shoulder and rescued the dog.

However, since Bella was already on the middle barrier, the Munich resident had to cross the A9 for this. Fortunately, there was little traffic on the highway on Sunday morning.

Police on the A9: The owner got the dog back unharmed

A patrol car from the responsible motorway police arrived at the scene of the incident only a little later. The officers took care of the dog Bella.

Shortly afterwards, Bella could be handed back to her owner. This of course immediately took the dog back to the nearby home.

(Lucas Maier) *hna.de is part of IPPEN.MEDIA.