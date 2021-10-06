Do you think the new Toyota GR 86 looks just a bit too tame? No problem, that’s why the company Tops Racing Arts Kyoto, better known as TRA Kyoto and much better known for the Pandem Rocket Bunny kits. According to the TRA website, they do a lot more besides designing and building race and show cars, for example they also grow cacti and feed their cats. We don’t make it up.

We soon wander off again. So you’re looking at the new Toyota GR 86 with Rocket Bunny kit. Although its counterpart Liberty Walk is increasingly moving away from pop rivets these days, they are fully present at Rocket Bunny’s 86. In addition to the wider wheel arches, TRA designs a new front bumper that handles the air greedily and at the back you see a new diffuser plus a thick rear spoiler.

The above image of the Toyota GR 86 with Rocket Bunny kit is still computer generated, but the kit is currently for sale. The price of the kit is not yet known. In America, a comparable kit costs about 5,000 euros – but then it is in America and you have not yet paid customs clearance costs. You just have to find someone who can import it for you from Japan.