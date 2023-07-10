Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday July 10, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, love proceeds in the best way so enjoy this period without too many thoughts. In terms of work, the desire to do is great and soon everyone will realize your value. In short, roll up your sleeves and show what you’re made of.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 10 July 2023), before putting an end to a love story it would be better to think carefully. Singles can make new encounters and new opportunities arrive on the professional side, but it will also be necessary to treasure the mistakes of the past.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the moon is opposite so pay close attention to relationships with others. At work you have to bring out all your creativity. You will see that soon everything will be fixed and you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the stars don’t support you much on this day where, however, you will have to face a choice of love. At work there is a little tiredness and also a sense of not belonging. Maybe you want new stimuli and a change of scenery.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 10 July 2023), in love everything is going in the best way, so enjoy this day. At work there is the will to do and Jupiter lends a hand. You will be able to take away great satisfactions.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love comes quite a bit of turmoil but try not to lose your temper. At work, it’s better to stay calm and not try to rush ahead. You have to be patient and not take it if something doesn’t go as you would like. Elbowing too much will make you look bad to your colleagues.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: everything goes in the right direction, especially in love.

