We had known it initially as Project Leonardo, but at this point the detail dedicated accessibility controller For PS5called definitively Accesshas one release date and a price announced by Sony.

As for the date, the controller in question will be available worldwide from December 6, 2023with pre-orders starting July 21, 2023.

As for the price, the Access controller can be purchased at a recommended price of 89.99 euros.

Sony has also released a new presentation trailer for the controller in question, which you can see above and which illustrates the particular characteristics of this device, designed to increase accessibility to video games and PS5 in particular.