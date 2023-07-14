We had known it initially as Project Leonardo, but at this point the detail dedicated accessibility controller For PS5called definitively Accesshas one release date and a price announced by Sony.
As for the date, the controller in question will be available worldwide from December 6, 2023with pre-orders starting July 21, 2023.
As for the price, the Access controller can be purchased at a recommended price of 89.99 euros.
Sony has also released a new presentation trailer for the controller in question, which you can see above and which illustrates the particular characteristics of this device, designed to increase accessibility to video games and PS5 in particular.
The Access controller for accessibility on PS5
In a similar way to what we have seen with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the PS5 Access controller is also based above all on modularity: it is a device capable of changing shape and function according to the various needs of the user, designed for those who has movement or coordination issues, or other disabilities that prevent proper use of standard controllers.
With the Access controller it is possible to build various configurations, change the arrangement of buttons and levers and thus try to meet a wide range of different needs through a modular and programmable controller system.
The controller was presented as Project Leonardo at CES this year, but then took on the official name of Access, and now finally has an official release date and a fixed price.
