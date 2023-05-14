Ja Morant has done it again. The Memphis Grizzlies star has appeared brandishing a gun in a video posted on the Instagram social network. He is a repeat offender. His amendment plans have been short-lived and his team has decided to remove him from the team indefinitely, although the season has already ended: “We are aware of the video on social networks in which Ja Morant appears. He has been suspended from all team activities pending the League’s review. We have no further comment at this time.” The Grizzlies have indicated through a statement.

The last video shows Morant dancing in the front seat of a car while someone relays it on Instagram. For only a few seconds, he is seen holding a gun. It is not clear where or when the video was recorded. The NBA spokesman has said the league is in the process of gathering more information.

The 23-year-old guard for the Grizzlies was already suspended in March for eight games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league” for the live broadcast also on Instagram of a video on March 4 in which he appeared holding a firearm intoxicated while visiting the Shotgun Willies nightclub in Glendale, just outside Denver, Colorado. It was after five in the morning.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement at the time. But in that same note it was also said of Morant: “He has expressed sincere regret and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands that his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and to the NBA community in general go far beyond his playing on the court.” . Morant said in a statement shortly after the first incident that he took “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time to seek help.”

The Grizzlies were already eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, so Morant’s suspension has no immediate sporting consequences. It is probable that the NBA will open a new investigation and decide if it is appropriate to impose an economic or sports sanction that will be applied next season.

The first penalty cost him $669,000 in salary. But that’s nothing compared to the multimillion-dollar endorsement and advertising deals he’s losing. Already with the incident last March, Nike delayed the launch of some shoes dedicated to the player and Powerade, from the Coca-Cola group, withdrew ads that he starred in.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.