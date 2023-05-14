New addition to the BMW Motorrad range. The two-wheeler division of the German brand has unveiled the new one R 18 Roctane, which expands the family already made up of the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental models. The real strength of this cruiser is the ability to best combine tradition and innovation, with a classic design that combines perfectly with contemporary technology. And above all, with the most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time.

Record performance

In fact, this cruiser is driven by the well-known flat twin-cylinder engine called “big boxers“: finished in Avus black metallic matt and with gloss black covers, it boasts a displacement of 1,802 cc and is capable of generating a total power of 91 HP at 4,750 rpm and delivering constant torque greater than 150Nm in the range between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. The choice of the colour, Avus black, was not accidental: BMW Motorrad focused a lot on the chromatic aspect of this cruiser, and opted for a shade that could best match the dark chrome exhaust system and the locknuts. star.

Features

Different elements technicians and mechanics which make this bike one of a kind. The double cradle tubular steel frame, the rear swingarm with incorporated drive shaft with a rigid frame appearance, the telescopic fork, the rear suspension with cantilever scheme, the 21″ alloy wheels at the front deserve a mention. and 18″ at the rear, disc brakes and many components that take care of the ergonomics of this two-wheeler, from the two-level saddle to the footrests, passing through the shift paddles and the high handlebar.

Rich equipment

They complete the overview of the equipment of the new R 18 Roctane the headlight housing with integrated classic round instrument, the latest LED lighting technology, the Keyless Ride system for convenient activation of remote on and off functions, manual steering lock with key, three driving modes, the ASC system with engine resistance control as standard, the assisted reverse gear and the Hill Start Control system for easy hill starts. Finally, a wide range of equipment can be added to the standard equipment optional and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.