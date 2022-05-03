J-POP Manga has unveiled all the new works coming up and the series in continuation that we will be able to buy during the month of May. Among the novelties of this month we find the debut in Italy of The Iron Herofantasy action miniseries by Ryo Sumiyoshithe Boys’ Love manga Our future – Bokura no tsuzuki from Amamiya and the highly anticipated Call of the Night from Dagashi Kashi.

Editions BD and J-POP Manga present the releases of May

Milan, 3 May 2022: Our future – Bokura no tsuzuki, Call of the Night 1, Smile Down The Runway 1, Moonlight Invader, Sword Art Online Progressive – Barcarolle Of Froth Box, Tokyo Revengers, I Am a Hero and The Besieged: Editions BD and J-POP Manga present all and releases of the month of May. Here are all the details.

May 4th

Among the news coming in May The Iron Hero, an action-fantasy miniseries with a steampunk atmosphere! from the talent of Ryo Sumiyoshi, the creature designer of the Golden Kamui anime, a collector’s box that collects the four volumes of the series. In a world where everyone is born with two extra arms of metal, a demon with hundreds of steel limbs threatens the total destruction of the world and all who inhabit it. But even if the end seems inevitable, a boy named Ashidaka, hated because he came into the world with four arms of metal, gathers a group of warriors to face the threat. Will the determination of Ashidaka and her comrades in arms be enough for them to win the looming sacred war?

On May 4th, the exciting reboot of the saga continues with a new complete box Sword Art Onlinereimagined by the creator of the series: Sword Art Online Progressive – Barcarolle Of Froth Box Vol. 1-2! After exploring the latest beta test of the new SAO, Kirito is ready to face the official release in the company of Asuna. But, compared to the trial version, in the final game there seems to be something wrong … and the two boys will find themselves once again having to overcome a tide of dangerous unexpected events!

Also available will be highly anticipated titles such as BJ Alex Box 4 (Vol. 7-8), Frieren – Beyond The End Of The Journey 05, Hanako Kun – The Seven Mysteries of Kamome 16 Academy, Kowloon Generic Romance 05, The Window Of Orpheus 8 and Zombie 100 – 08.

For Edizioni BD arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores The Besiegedthe graphic novel by Stefano Nardella and Vincenzo Bizzarri: will be available from 4 May, after the success of the French Alps and the important nomination of the two authors at the International Festival de le Bande Desinée in Angoulême in 2018. A thriller set in southern Italy, in the atmosphere of the suburban underworld: The Besieged it is a work immersed in the darkness of a building of public housing close to being cleared. Thanks to the realism of the settings and the sincere trait of Vincenzo Bizzarri, we know the protagonists, with no escape and no possibility of redemption.

May 11th

On 11 May, the Italian debut of the new boy’s love icon arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores, Amamiyawith Our future – Bokura no tsuzuki, single volume. After an accident as a child, Yousuke and Shuu have lost touch. But now they are high school and Shuu has moved to his grandmother’s house, a stone’s throw from Yosuke’s house. The latter would like to reconnect their friendship, but Shu’s icy looks don’t seem to bode well …

They also continue Oshi No Ko 02, Beyond The Clouds 04, Dead Tube 17, Kakegurui Twin 11, Komi Can’t Communicate 18, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid 06, Don’t Torment Me, Nagatoro! 08, Super Hxeros 12.

May 18

On May 18, the highly anticipated author of the successful manga Dagashi Kashi arrives in all comics, bookstores and online stores Call of the Night 1. The manga from which the anime currently in production by the Linden studio (Tokyo Revengers) is based and out in July!

Unable to find any stimulus in his daytime life, Kou Yamori, a young middle school student, has become sleepless and wanders the city in the middle of the night, like a castaway looking for a landing place. During one of these desperate walks, he meets Nazuna Nanakusa, a slightly weird girl and also a night owl, who helps Kou fully embrace the nightlife. What he still doesn’t know is that she loves to hang around after dark because she’s… a vampire! Is it just the lust for his blood that drives Nazuna, night after night, to meet Kou, or is it something else?

The controversial single volume of the author of Yatamomo, Nega & Posi, The song of night and day and Color Recipe: Nii-chan by Harada. Also available will be BJ Alex 7, Il Terzo Occhio 5 and Black Jack 07 from the Osamushi Collection, the awaited second volume of the Dance Dance Danseur 02 series, the anime of which is available on Crunchyroll! But also: Danmachi – Sword Oratoria 18, I Diari Della Apziale 07, Kakegurui Midari 3, Kingdom 52, Persona 5 – 9, Sword Art Online Progressive – Barcarolle Of Froth 1, The Iron Hero 1.

May 25

On May 25th it arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores Smile Down The Runway 1, an exciting coming-of-age tale winner of the 44th Kodansha Manga Awards in the shonen category! Chiyuki Fujito’s dream is to show at Paris Fashion Week, but she is only five feet tall! Everyone tells her that she is too short to become a model, but Chiyuki doesn’t give up. Despite her unlikely ambitions, she is the first to try to dissuade her penniless classmate Ikuto Tsumura, who wants to become a great stylist… The two protagonists will persistently pursue their goals!

The awaited series will also be available Moonlight Invader in a collector’s box that collects the two volumes. Sakuma Tatsugaya is in love with his classmate and clubmate Tsukiko Minamochi. Just the day he decides to confess her feelings to her, however, an extraterrestrial life form called Luna takes control of the girl’s brain … What will become of Sakuma’s love, who now finds herself looking after this extravagant alien?

Continues I Am A Hero with the second volume of the new edition, Tokyo Revengers 15, Alma 4, Nuvole A Nord-Ovest 03, Saint Seiya Next Dimension 13, Saint Seiya Next Dimension 13 – Black Edition.

Reprints

Wallman 1-3, Wallman Box Vol.1-3, The Climber 1-3, Killing Stalking S.1 Vol. 1-3, Killing Stalking S.2 Vol. 3, Made in Abyss 1, 7 and 9, Josée, the tiger and the Box fishes Vol. 1 and 2, Hanako kun – the seven mysteries of the Kamome Academy 4 and 6, Blue Period 1-3, Kingdom 1, 8, 9, 37 and 38, Horimiya 2, 10,11, 13 , 14, 15 and 16.

Events

On the occasion of #MangaManiaInFeltrinelli, a month of presentations and workshops to explore the literary and artistic imagery of the Rising Sun, J-POP Manga in collaboration with the International School of Comics has organized a series of workshops on storytelling within the manga. An opportunity to meet the publisher and learn more about the manga thanks to authors and experts. Here are all the details of the Manga Storytelling Workshops:

Rome

May 6, 6.30 pm

with Midori Yamane

laFeltrinelli Libya

Viale Libia, 186 Rome

Genoa

May 9, 6.00 pm

with Stefano Zanchi

laFeltrinelli

Via Ceccardi, 9 Genoa

Padua

May 13, 6.00 pm

with Stefano Tamiazzo

laFeltrinelli San Francesco

Via S. Francesco, 7, Padua

Milan

May 15, 6.30 pm

with Vincenzo Filosa

laFeltrinelli

Piazza Piemonte, 2/4, Milan

Florence

May 17th, 6.00 pm

with Lorenzo Palloni

laFeltrinelli Cerratani

Via de ‘Cerretani, 40, Florence

Turin International Book Fair

Turin

From 19 to 23 May Editions BD and J-POP Manga will participate in the XXXIV edition of the Turin International Book Fair.