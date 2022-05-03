Are you too young to set your own bedtime? Congratulations, TopGear hereby grants you permission to stay longer this weekend. Formula 1 travels to Florida for the first-ever Miami GP. Because time difference is a thing, F1 in Miami starts a bit later than you are used to. In this case, you should keep the evenings free. And if you have to get up early on Monday, we keep our fingers crossed that there aren’t too many red flags.

Expect a lot of teams and drivers to do something special with their liveries for this GP. Max Verstappen already unveiled a special helmet for this weekend. In the circuit itself, a fake harbor has been created where yachts lie on a kind of sail with water color. America at its best.

We can expect quite a lot of overtaking from the circuit itself, even if it is a fairly narrow street circuit. There are two long straights towards Turn 11 and towards Turn 17 where overtaking with the help of DRS should certainly be possible. Via the Tweet from F1 below you can see what we are talking about.

↩️ 19 corners

📏 5.41km

🔥 3 potential DRS zones

🤯 320 km/h top speed Introducing the new @f1miami circuit, around the iconic @HardRockStadium #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/nsJawzpIL2 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

Verstappen will try to steal even more points from Leclerc in Miami. It is not yet known which car will be fastest around the Hard Rock Stadium. Not only is this a brand new track where only the simulator has been driven, the development of the cars also continues. Whoever takes the strongest upgrades for the car can just grab a lead again.

What time does F1 start in Miami? The Dutch times

Friday May 6, 2022

1st free practice: 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

2nd free practice: 23:30 – 00:30

Saturday 7 May 2022

3rd free practice: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Qualification: 10pm – 11pm

Sunday 8 May 2022

Race: 9:30 pm