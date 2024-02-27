Users around the world complained about a glitch in the Telegram messenger.

The Telegram messenger has experienced a global outage around the world. This is evidenced by the service data Downdetectorwhich monitors problems with access to resources.

According to the service, the failure affected users from the United States. Complaints about the work of the messenger began to arrive at 12:21 Moscow time. The majority of users (69 percent) encountered problems connecting to the server. Some (21 percent) reported problems with the app. The rest (10 percent) said they do not receive new messages.

Residents of the UK, Germany, Poland, France, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands also complained about the failure of Telegram.

Earlier on February 27, it became known that users from Russia encountered problems with Telegram. Most of the complaints came from Moscow and the Moscow region.