Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Giro d’Italia 2022 LIVE: follow the sixth stage of the race

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Tour of Italy 2022

The platoon leaves.

The Colombian Fernando Gaviria hopes to be the protagonist of the final sprint.

The sixth stage of the Giro, the first on the Italian peninsula after three days in Hungary and two on the island of Sicily, will run between Palmi and Scalea, with a route of 192 kilometers that foresees another arrival to the sprint.

See also  Giro d'Italia 2022 LIVE, follow the second stage, the time trial

The only small difficulty of the day is the long and gentle climb after Miletus to Razza airport, in Vibo Valentia, 34 kilometers from the start. The rest of the route is practically flat, so the day is favorable for breakaways and also for a possible arrival in the sprint at the Scalea finish line, just one day before the first mountain stage.

The Spaniard Juan Pedro López is leader of the Giro d’Italia, ahead of the German Lennard Känma, 39 seconds behind. Third is the Estonian Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché) at 58, fourth the British Simon Yates at 1:42 and fifth the Belgian Mauri Vansevenant at 1:47.

(We recommend: ‘Juan Pablo Montoya has everything to win more titles’: Mario Andretti).

Start the stage

The runners leave.

SPORTS

weather app logo

See also  Sports programming for this Saturday May 7

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Giro #dItalia #LIVE #follow #sixth #stage #race

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NATO: ready to integrate Finland 'quickly' if it asks to join

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.