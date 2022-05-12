Giro d’Italia 2022 LIVE: follow the sixth stage of the race

The sixth stage of the Giro, the first on the Italian peninsula after three days in Hungary and two on the island of Sicily, will run between Palmi and Scalea, with a route of 192 kilometers that foresees another arrival to the sprint.

The only small difficulty of the day is the long and gentle climb after Miletus to Razza airport, in Vibo Valentia, 34 kilometers from the start. The rest of the route is practically flat, so the day is favorable for breakaways and also for a possible arrival in the sprint at the Scalea finish line, just one day before the first mountain stage.

The Spaniard Juan Pedro López is leader of the Giro d’Italia, ahead of the German Lennard Känma, 39 seconds behind. Third is the Estonian Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché) at 58, fourth the British Simon Yates at 1:42 and fifth the Belgian Mauri Vansevenant at 1:47.

(We recommend: ‘Juan Pablo Montoya has everything to win more titles’: Mario Andretti).

Start the stage

The runners leave.

SPORTS