The case Vittorio Sgarbi continues to hold court, and while Antitrust investigates any illicit conduct of the undersecretary of the Culture and the government is wondering whether or not to take away his powers after he has been included in the register of those under investigation for tax evasion, to make matters worse comes the testimony of one of his former driver. The speaker is a former collaborator of Sgarbi who dusts off an old video of his, which was later removed by the undersecretary and his staff. “Hi, I’m Kevin, the Romanian driver by Vittorio Sgarbi. I’m here at the service station – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – Rio Guidone West. I am 2.15am, as can be seen from the receipt. I’ve just had a coffee after 20 hours of driving. Go up, go down, go here and there. I also ask you to rest. And what is it that they do? Do they abandon me here, at the service station? This is the treatment you get when you give too much to shitty people.” In reality, no one will see that video. Kevin is immediately called to order: “Take everything away.” And it leaves from Sgarbi’s account the next day a bank transfer: 1,500 euros for Kevin. AND the price of his silence.

“I have worked for him – the former driver tells Il Fatto – since August 2022. I took it up and down Italy I don’t know how many times, between the administrative ones in Arpino and the regional ones in Lombardy. Twenty hours a day with him. Until the night of May 14, 2023, when he left me at the service station because I asked to stop and rest“. The driver reveals: “That night we had to deliver a painting in Monte Carlo. In that period Sgarbi met wealthy families, including royalty and businessmen who sold and bought works of art.” Then he goes into detail about the fees: “I was earning 130 euros a day, but then I worked 15-20 hours. It’s less than seven or eight euros an hour. Contracts don’t exist, always occasional performance. Why didn’t I report him? I am a former Romanian driver. He is Sgarbi, I am nobody“.

