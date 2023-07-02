Izan Almansa’s Spanish team has set out to make history again. This Sunday, in Debrecen (Hungary), Daniel Miret’s pupils will seek gold in the U-19 World Cup against France (8:00 p.m.), a milestone that only the generation of Pau Gasol, Juan Carlos Navarro and Felipe Reyes achieved in 1999. among other players who later became stars.

Now another group of young people who give hope to the future of Spanish basketball can repeat the championship. In this tournament, so far they have had no rival. This Saturday, Spain thrashed Turkey (83-51) in a game in which Izan Almansa shone again (17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal).

The Murcian, with 16 points, ten of them in the first quarter, led the great start of Spain, which set an overwhelming and unstoppable pace for Turkey. The dominance of the pivot was once again undeniable in the paint, who captured five of his eight rebounds in attack.

Spain left the game settled in the first part, leaving with almost 20 points ahead at halftime. A year ago, the team also beat Turkey in the final of the European under-18. There was no rematch, but this time the distance between the two teams was even greater. In fact, several members of the starting five, including Almansa, were able to rest the entire fourth quarter.

Therefore, the team, which has overwhelmed all its rivals during the championship played in Hungary, will come fresh to the final this Sunday against France, which gave the great surprise of the tournament. The French team eliminated the United States (89-86), champions in the last two editions and in four of the last five.