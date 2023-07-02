In this edition of A Week in the World, we ask ourselves why the streets of France have been on fire since a policeman killed a 17-year-old teenager on Tuesday in the city of Nanterre. We talk about racism, poverty and the lack of opportunities in French society. We also address what questions remain open a week after the Wagner group’s rebellion against the Russian military leadership and we close with the comment on Bolsonaro’s disqualification and the start of the Tour de France.

#Week #World #Police #violence #France #countrys #suburbs #burning