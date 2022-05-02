“Pa’mi” is the title of the energetic new collaboration between singer-songwriter Peter Nieto and Ivy Queen, the ‘Queen of Reggaeton’. After paving the way for other exponents of the urban genre such as Karol G and Becky G, now ‘La Caballota’ ventures into salsa with a song written by the former member of the group “Charanga Habanera”.

“Beyond achieving a dream, it is a blessing to have the support and collaboration of a woman like Ivy. Her strength, her courage, her magic, her talent and mettle make her giant and unique. Having the opportunity to sing a salsa song with the ‘Queen of Reggaeton’ is already a success for me and for the new generation of tropical music. Queen, there are no words to thank you,” the Cuban artist said in a statement.

Ivy Queen in “Pa’mi”

The interpreter of urban classics such as “I want to dance” and “I’m going to bed” pointed out that it was the lyrics that prompted her to collaborate with Peter Nieto.

“The lyrics caught my attention and of course the musical arrangement was impeccable and denotes a lot of freshness. I was raised with salsa music and trios, all this mixture and flavor always takes me sentimentally home, “said the 50-year-old artist.

About the former member of the “Charanga Habanera”, Peter Nieto, who has been promoting his solo project, indicated the following:

“I do not consider Peter Nieto a new talent, he considered him talent, period. When creative people come together, there are no divisions or categories to fit a real, organic chemistry, ”said Ivy Queen, who on her Instagram account described the single as “Sazón con flow… putting the sofrito to your sauce”.

Who is Peter Nieto?

Born in Cuba, Peter Nieto debuted with N’klabe and RKM at the Premios Juventud with his song “You played to lose me”, which was placed among the first positions in the Billboard tropical list.

Also, he made history with his time as a vocalist in the group “Charanga Habanera”. Now, with “Pa ‘mí” she reaffirms her versatility in musical creation.