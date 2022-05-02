Radamel Falcao: a teammate of his reveals his suffering for not playing

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Oscar Valentín said that his teammate Radamel Falcao has been “frustrated by not being able to play” during the time he has been injured but he assured that the Colombian is a “very committed player and will give a lot to the team.”

Rayo Vallecano tied with Real Sociedad thanks to a goal from Falcao, who neutralized Alexander Sorloth’s opening goal for the Basque team.

Óscar Valentin’s praise for Falcao

“Falcao is a very committed player. He has had a very bad time with the injury, he has been frustrated for not being with the team, but today he has been eager and he is going to give us a lot,” said Valentín, in a conference of press.

The ‘Tiger’ had not played for 64 days and 156 without scoring a goal, since he scored against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on November 6. He renewed his contract with Rayo for another year.

The Spanish footballer analyzed the match against Real Sociedad and considered the draw added against the Basque team as good, which allows them to practically guarantee salvation.

“The first part was costing us the pressure, we were not comfortable, they dominated us a lot, but in the second the script of the game changed and the point against this great team is very valuable,” he concluded.

