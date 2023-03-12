Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video

Ivana Knoll, the stunning fan of Croatia that paralyzed the streets and stadiums in the past Qatar World Cup 2022continues to give people something to talk about and denounced that he was a victim of thieves in Paris.

Kanoll warned that thieves took advantage of her and she lost several dresses from her suitcase once she arrived in the French capital.

“Hello from Paris. They just robbed me as always in Paris. When I arrived last time they took my bag and wallet and now they took my suitcase. They took all my dresses. I don’t know what I’ll wear tonight,” she said in her social networks.

no problem for photos

The model shared with her 3.5 million followers on Instagram what happened to her, but that was not an impediment for her to take some sensual photos in the “City of Light”.

“It doesn’t stop being magical just because you know how it works,” Knoll wrote.