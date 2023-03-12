The government of French President Emmanuel Macron received a breath of fresh air this Saturday with the support in the Senate for his unpopular pension reform, while the protests in the streets called by the unions lost steam. But the bill still has a tough parliamentary home stretch to go.

“The party is not over,” stressed Laurent Berger, general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), in an interview on BFMTV on Sunday.

The French trade union organizations are far from giving up the battle to knock down the reform, whose main axis is the delay of the minimum retirement age, and they hope revalidate their order on the 15th, with a new day of national protests. It will be, in total, the eighth since the Government revealed the details of its proposal to change access to retirement, last January.

The date, moreover, is not accidental, but coincides with the next key stage of the project at the parliamentary level.

That day, a mixed joint commission made up of seven senators and seven deputies must meet to agree on a common text, taking into account the latest changes and that it must be, later, validated again by both chambers.

The commission procedure does not present itself as a major stumbling block for macronism, which will be well represented along with its main partners in the company to reform pensions, the conservative block of Los Republicanos (LR).

The president of this party that embodies the classic right, Éric Ciotti, published an opinion column this Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche defending the need to reform the system and explaining that his people will continue to act as “useful opposition.”

Once a joint version of the text is reached, the proposal will return to the Senate and the National Assembly from March 16.

Obtaining new support from the Senate, which on Saturday night adopted the reform by 195 votes in favor and 112 against, is not expected to be complicated either. The National Assembly, however, presents itself as a much more complicated scenario.since the pro-government bloc, even maintaining the support of LR, would achieve a very tight absolute majority.

“I always appeal to reason (…) I believe that parliamentarians have a responsibility, when you are elected parliamentarian you have to represent the people,” the CFDT leader stressed this Sunday, who considers a serious mistake the “deafness” of the Government to the most important protest movement “of the last 50 years”.

If it does not obtain the necessary support in the National Assembly, the French government would find itself at a serious crossroads: drop the project that has become its great flag of the political course or force approval without submitting it to the approval of the deputies.

This would be possible thanks to constitutional article 49.3, which gives the government that power, exposing it in exchange to the possibility of a vote of no confidence.

During the current legislature, the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, has already used it to approve some initiatives -such as the latest budgets- given the lack of an absolute official majority since the 2022 legislatures.

“Fully committed to allow a definitive adoption in the next few days,” Borne remarked last night, through Twitter, implying the Government’s will not to resort to the conflictive 49.3.

For the opposition and the unions, the “brutal” recourse to this constitutional mechanism, even though it is legal, would show little legitimacy on the part of the Government. “Yesterday we felt more anger,” warned the CFDT leader, who despite his usual moderate tone warned today that approval by force would generate a “dangerous” scenario.

At the earliest, the final vote would be possible on March 16 and the maximum term to approve the reform is until March 26, at the end of the day.

The main axis of the project promoted by Macron is to delay the minimum retirement age by two years, from the current 62 years to 64, but also to accelerate the entry into force of the increase in the contribution period -up to 43 years- to receive the pension complete.

The Government defends the changes as the only feasible way to guarantee the financial balance of the system for the horizon of 2030, since, if nothing were done, it estimates that in ten years a deficit of close to 150,000 million euros would accumulate. .

