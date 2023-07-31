Sunday, July 30, 2023, 10:48 p.m.



On the day of the patron saints of Calasparra, San Abdón and San Senén, the final of the “Silver Spike” took place, which, in this XIV edition, occupied the place that had traditionally corresponded to the bullfight.

After Saturday’s semifinal, a shortlist of bullfighters without picadores made up of Iván Rejas (from Granada), Javier Zulueta (from Seville) and Pedro Aparicio (from Jaén) competed for the Silver Spike, against three steers from Sorando (2nd, 3rd and 4th) and another three from El Añadío (1st, 5th and 6th)

The result of the celebration was the following: Iván Rejas, silence and two ears; Javier Zulueta, standing ovation with greetings and return to the ring upon request; and Pedro Aparicio, silence in his lot.

Iván Rejas stood out for his disposition and spectacularity in the three thirds. He greeted the first steer of the celebration with a long change, placed flags on both steers of his lot. Brave with his first of his, he even went so far as to suffer a somersault. He walked the two ears of the room in the afternoon, of Sorando’s iron, for which he waited for the bearer and made a mess with the cape. He began on his knees a task with a lot of connection with the stands, he led the attacks with length and killed almost entirely, he being the winner of the afternoon by cutting off two ears and leaving on the shoulders.

The Sevillian Javier Zulueta had moments of great pleasure. He did good things and was above the lazy noble steer that came to him in the first place. Before the fifth of El Añadío, a demanding steer, he made himself available, got up in a somersault to return to the face of the bull and killed with a great lunge that unleashed the request for ear. He finally he went around the ring.

Pedro Aparicio, like his companions, also took his somersault, from the sixth in the afternoon, a steer that was less. He was willing and brave and had a hard time killing. The third was a noble steer with little strength, before which the bullfighter from Jaén showed good manners.

At the end of the celebration, the jury met and awarded, for the second consecutive year, the “Espiga de Plata” trophy to Iván Rejas.