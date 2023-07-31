Linda Caicedo continues to shine with the Colombian National Team shirt. The young figure of national soccer led the historic victory against Germany, this Sunday, in the Women’s World Cup. The player, from the women’s Real Madrid, scored a tremendous goal in the 52nd minute, after a great play on the edge of the rival’s big area.

After her great goal, Manuela Vanegas scored the winning goal for Colombia. And so Linda’s goal gained more value.

Not in vain, Linda’s girlfriend, the young Valeria Herrera, surprised her with an emotional message for her great goal.

The beautiful message from Linda Caicedo’s girlfriend

Photo: Instagram of Valeria Herrera

Through her Instagram account, Herrera shared the video of Linda’s goal and commented: “Simply Linda…”

Later, in the same ‘storie’, he revealed a fragment of a conversation with Caicedo.

In it, it reads “I will dedicate a goal to you”, which implies that the goal was for nothing more and nothing less than her.

Later, Caicedo shared the message with all his followers and noted: “I love you.”

Colombia and Linda Caicedo play their last match of the group stage, next Thursday, at 5 am, against Morocco.

In said commitment, the certification of the passage to the round of 16 of those directed by Nelson Abadía is expected.

The unforgettable night of Colombia in the World Cup

Colombia's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women's World Cup echoes on the night in Sydney.

