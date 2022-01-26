Movements in Montilivi are finally beginning to pick up. The rojiblanca sports management and Míchel have taken steps forward in recent days to convince Iván Martín and in a matter of hours, the 22-year-old midfielder from Bilbao will change Alavés for Girona. He will do so after canceling his loan with the Babazorro team and signing a new contract, also on loan, until the end of the course with the Girona team. The agreement with Villarreal, which owns the rights to him, is already closed and the player has also given the OK. In this way, Míchel wins a quality piece for his team. He will be the first winter reinforcement.

Iván Martín accumulated offers from Second Division teams, but the Girona project is the one that has caught his attention the most. In addition, the good relations between the rojiblanca entity and Villarreal have caused everything to be done more quickly. Iván Martín will thus follow in the footsteps of Álex Baena, also loaned to Girona by Villarreal this season, and his objective will be to vindicate himself and demonstrate his quality. In the first stretch of this campaign, at Alavés, he has barely been able to count on minutes and that is because, after landing in the summer, he has only played eight games (six in the First League and two in the Copa del Rey). He has experience in the Second Division because last season he played, and shone, with Mirandés. He played 33 league games and scored four goals.

His profile, a midfielder with a very good touch on the ball, vision of the game and unbalancing, is liked in Girona and will come to reinforce a block that aims to be promoted to the First Division. His association with players like Samu Saiz, Álex Baena and Cristhian Stuani is expected to bring a lot of joy to the rojiblanca fans. In the next few hours, his arrival should be made official in the form of a loan until the end of the season. Michel, without a doubt, is already waiting for him. Martín opens the door and it would not be the only arrival because the club will rush the market to bring in another attacker.