A task force composed of the Municipal Public Order Secretariat (Seop) and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro carried out a demolition operation this morning (26) irregular constructions in the west of the capital.

The site is located in the Terreirão region, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, with 20 irregular commercial properties built on approximately 10,000 square meters, on Avenida Gilka Machado. Among them, there was a gym, grocery stores, a fishmonger and a boat maintenance shop. Clandestine connections of water and electricity were also found.

According to the city hall, the constructions did not have any release or authorization from the government and all had already been notified at the end of last year. The Municipal Guard, the Conservation Department, Comlurb, the Social Assistance Department, Light, Cedae and the Military Police also participated in the action.

The Secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carnevale, highlighted that the integrated action works to preserve the lives of the people involved.

“The City Hall of Rio has as its premise, in the actions to combat irregular constructions, the preservation of people’s lives and the resumption of public order in the city. The integration with the Public Ministry and with the security forces also allows the City Hall to collaborate with Public Security, especially with the demolition of illegal buildings erected in areas that are influenced by organized crime”, said the secretary.

Prosecutor Michel Zoucas said that this type of operation helps remove a source of income from the militias that operate in the city. “Gaeco/MPRJ is fully aware that the irregular construction of properties is one of the militia’s main sources of income. Actions like today are extremely relevant to smother them financially”.

