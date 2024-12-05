The Royal Gymnastic Society reports that Iván Crespo suffered and was unable to complete yesterday’s training. The goalkeeper suffered an unfortunate collision with a teammate, which caused an open wound in his leg, at the level of the tibia.

After an initial observation by the club’s services, the assistance of a medical team was required to perform the necessary treatments and evaluate the extent of the injury. The wound was sutured and Iván will remain out of sports for a few days.

As a precaution and following medical recommendations, The goalkeeper will be out, at least, for the next match against SD Compostela. His evolution will be evaluated periodically and his return to sporting activity with the rest of his teammates will depend on it.