Suicide is the first external cause of death in Spain, ahead of traffic accidents, homicides and gender violence. The Survey on Alcohol and other Drugs in Spain (EDADES) of the Ministry of Health reflects that there has been a increase in suicidal ideation among the population, going from 1.9% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2024. Also plans to take one’s own life have increased, until reaching 1.6% (two years ago it was 1%). Furthermore, in the last twelve months 0.5% of Spaniards attempted to take their own lives, while in 2022 0.4% was recorded.

If analyzed by gender, women they have carried a higher risk of suicide than men in the last year. Specifically, 2.3% of the female population have had suicidal ideas, 1.6% have plans and 0.6% have attempted to take their own lives, while the figures for the male population were the following: 2.1 %, 1.6% and 0.5% respectively.

By agethe population aged 34 or younger has a higher risk of suicide in terms of suicidal ideas or plans (2.5% and 1.7% respectively) than those aged 35 or older (2.1% and 1. .5% consecutively). In the 15 to 34 age group, a slightly higher prevalence of risk of taking one’s own life is observed among women, while in the 35 to 64 age group, no differences by sex are observed.

The Ministry of Health points out that there is a correlation between suicidal ideation and the diagnosis of mental pathologies. For example, 16% of the population suffers from anxiety. Of them, almost half have been at risk of suicide in the last twelve months. Also two out of every five people who have depression – 9.9% of Spaniards suffer from this pathology – have had the idea of ​​taking their own life.

Another example is insomnia, suffered by 8.2% of the population. Of them, almost three out of ten were in this situation. In addition, 7.1% of people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and 2% with gambling addiction have been at risk of suicide, according to the survey.

On the other hand, there are a series of signs of suicidal ideation that must be taken into account. People who have this type of ideas usually manifest harmful behaviors, death or not waking up, changes in eating habits and dreams, significant loss of interest in usual activities, manifestation of contained emotions, use of alcohol and drugs, feeling unnecessary risk, worry about death, difficulty concentrating and desire to die, among others. Many of these signs are also symptoms of depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Government actions

Given these increasing numbers, the Ministry of Health is working on a plan for Suicide Prevention. Its approval is expected next year. In addition, it will last three years, that is, until 2027. Its presentation was last September and the economic budget that will accompany it and that will come out of the pocket of Mónica García’s department is not yet known.

It is being developed hand in hand with the autonomous communities. It is worth mentioning that some of them already have their own roadmap and others do not. The plan pursues several objectives such as strengthening information systems regarding suicidal behavior – an observatory will be created for the prevention of this behavior -, information, awareness and the fight against stigma through campaigns and suicide prevention in all areas. public policies, among others.

Besides, is going to expand the 024 service, the suicidal behavior hotline created in 2022. Improvements will be added, such as the recommendation of “Actives in Health”, tools that can help users find support and resources in their community.

It should be said that since its creation, 300,000 people have called this telephone number. In other words, 12,000 a month. Of them, 5.2% only received immediate attention from emergency services.