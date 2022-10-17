Ivan and Nicola Spanu lost their lives two weeks apart from each other. They had a strong bond and died in two accidents

Ivan was only 47 years old and lived in the province of Oristano. Last Sunday, October 16, while he was riding his motorcycle on the provincial road 44 he was involved in a serious accident.

He was attending a rally with his Kawasaki motorcycle. For reasons still to be ascertained by the police, he lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and went off the road. He is collided with the guard rail.

Health workers immediately intervened on the spot and tried to revive him. Unfortunately they failed in their intent and, in the end, they were forced to declare the death by Ivan Spanu.

All friends were forced to see the sceneunable to do anything to help the 47-year-old.

The community clung to the pain of wife he was born in son.

Two weeks ago, the brother too Nicola Spanu he lost his life in another road accident. He was a 38-year-old musician, he was driving his car when he lost control and finished the race. against a tree. The dynamics are still unclear to law enforcement, who believe that the driver has been distracted by something or has lost control of the vehicle due to the high speed.

Two brothers, Ivan and Nicola Spanu, surrounded by same sad fate. Today, those who knew and loved them greet them on social media and remember theirs strong bondtheir affection that had always bound them and kept them together and that now will be more stronger than ever in the afterlife.