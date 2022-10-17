Noor Dubai, a Dubai-based charitable organization that focuses on combating blindness and visual impairment worldwide, announced today the launch of the “Sukuk Al-Nour” initiative, which aims to provide the necessary support for the operation of its health programs inside and outside the country. This is in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation, an Emirati charitable center, and National Bonds, a Shariah-compliant savings and investment company owned by Investments Corporation of Dubai.

The “Al Noor Sukuk” initiative, which was launched in conjunction with the World Sight Day corresponding to October 13 of each year, aims to invite individuals and companies in the UAE to contribute to a savings account and direct the profits generated from it to the projects of the “Noor Dubai Foundation”, which in turn aims to treat 30 One million people are visually impaired and with various visual impairments in the world.

In this context, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the partners and supporters of Noor Dubai’s initiatives. He said, “The UAE has made a big difference in the field of humanitarian and charitable work, as this was reflected in the country’s ranking as the largest donor of foreign aid in the world in relation to its national income, based on the seed of goodness planted by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.” His Highness, whose extension is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

He stressed that the Noor Dubai Foundation was launched from the humanitarian thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to roam with its advanced medical programs various parts of the world, and it aims to combat blindness and all forms of visual impairment and its causes, and that from this point of view, the Foundation was keen to reach all the needy who are looking for ways to preserve The blessing of vision, and 33 million people around the world have benefited from the Foundation’s programs, since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched it in 2008, until the current year 2022.

Al Ketbi added: “Today we find ourselves facing great challenges in addressing the causes of visual impairment, but in cooperation with partners and with the support of philanthropists, and through the “Sukuk Al-Nour” initiative, we will be able to extend a helping hand to poor communities, and everyone who is waiting for Noor Dubai’s assistance and medical programs In various countries of the world, we hope that this will leave the human and developmental impact required for the advancement of peoples, and to consolidate our leadership in the arena of goodness and giving.

Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to support and care for eye patients through its continuous cooperation with the Noor Dubai Foundation. Al-Mutawa: We are keen to preserve the financial assets of the endowers to restore or donate them immediately after the initiative ends. The initiative gives all segments of society the opportunity to contribute to restoring sight to millions of patients around the world.

For his part, Mohammed Qassim Al Ali, CEO of National Bonds Group, said: “People have a moral obligation to contribute to the betterment of their societies. Through this global initiative, we aim to give every individual and every company in the UAE, the opportunity to stand in solidarity with the people who They are visually impaired, in addition to enabling them to play their role in serving the community and the needy.We at National Bonds are honored to be part of this program with the Mohammed Bin Rashid International Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation and the Noor Dubai Foundation, and we invite everyone in the UAE to join us with the aim of making real change. in the lives of many people all over the world.

The “Sukuk Al-Nour” initiative provides a safe and sustainable Shariah-compliant method of depositing charitable funds and encourages people to indulge in giving and practice the concepts of empathy and compassion.

It should be noted that the official reports of the World Health Organization have shown a significant increase in the number of people with visual impairment worldwide, as one person loses his sight every five seconds, at a time when 90% of cases of visual impairment can be treated or prevented, according to the organization.