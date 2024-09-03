Tajani relaunches Ius Scholae at La Piazza. Debate breaks out in newspapers. Majority divided

Antonio Tajani he chose the kermesse The Square in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) to relaunch a divisive issue in the majority: the Ius Scholae. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister revealed at the event organised by Affari that he has a precise plan regarding citizenship: “Forza Italia will present its proposal by the end of September“. The news bounces around the main newspapers, To come devotes a long article to the interview made by the director of Affari Angelo Maria Perrino to Tajani. But it also reports the reactions (always to La Piazza di Affari) of the rest of the majority. FdI and the League remain opposed. The Prime Minister’s party speaks of “summer theme“.

Even the oppositions they make themselves heard and press the leader of FI: “Our proposal looks with greater interest at the Ius soli. We want to understand if FI uses the theme for a positioning strategy with your own electorate or if she is really interested in a point of arrival”, explains the leader of the Democratic Party group in the Chamber, Chiara Braga. Some say that FdI and Lega are confident that, after a couple of months, the issue will end up being set aside with respect to the Autumn emergencies (the financial maneuver first of all). But instead, at La Piazza di Affari, Forza Italia forcefully reiterated: “For us it is not a summer theme, we want to address it“.