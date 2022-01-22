Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Ittihad Kalba beat its guest Al-Wasl 1-0, in the confrontation that brought the two teams together this evening, “Saturday”, at Al-Awal Stadium in Kalba, in the start of the stage of determining the positions from the fifth to the eighth of the League Cup, to put the “Tigers” first three points in its career.

Robert Zollge scored the game’s only goal in the 40th minute from a penalty kick.

The two teams will play the second round next Saturday, where the Kalba Union will be a guest of Al-Nasr, and Al-Wasl will face its guest Ajman, provided that the matches to determine the positions, which are held in the league system from one round, will conclude with the third and final round on March 25, where the Kalba Union will play against His guest is Ajman, and Al Wasl meets Al Nasr in Zabeel.