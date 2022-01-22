The third and penultimate day of the Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 went on file with the Special Stage 13, the Saint-Geniez / Thoard 2 of 20.79 kilometers, won once again by Kalle Rovanpera. On the treacherous roads of Sisteron the Finn exalted himself again, consolidating his fourth position in the general classification.

The duel, however, which was clear to everyone, desired, called and so intense, took place all day today, with Sébastien Loeb and Sèbastien Ogier battling until the last special stage for the first position in the general classification.

PS13 was the perfect stage that hosted the long-awaited Loeb against Ogier. Both riders brought 4 soft tires and 2 spikes with them. The latter 2 seemed to be chosen for today’s last special due to the snow and ice present in the central part.

Loeb instead opted to use 4 Soft and Ogier, right at the last minute, adapted to the choice of the rival, copying and wanting to enter the test with the same tires. Neither of them made the best choice, because Rovanpera was the winner of the test, equipped with 2 spiked tires, but Ogier managed to do better than Loeb.

Ogier took the second time of the special, while Loeb the fifth and 16 “1 behind his rival. This meant that Ogier increased his advantage over the rival of the first part of his career, bringing him to 21” 1 when there are just missing 4 tests at the end of the first round of the WRC 2022.

Ogier was extraordinary between the third and fourth sectors, while Loeb managed to limit the damage in the last, but not enough to stay close to his compatriot. Tomorrow Ogier will start again in the lead, with Loeb who, if he wants to go all out, will really have to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Third position for another M-Sport team driver, Craig Breen, who tried to get to the bottom without having mechanical problems. Gus Greensmith then recovered two positions at once, taking advantage of Takamoto Katsuta’s mistake on the ice and Thierry Neuville’s mechanical problems.

The Japanese of Toyota ended up against the wall after losing grip in the most insidious part of a test, entering a left-hand corner. His GR Yaris landed in a small hole between the roadway and the rock. The help of the spectators in that area proved essential.

Neuville, on the other hand, managed to fix the front right shock absorber in some way, the one broken by today’s second test, but it went out of the office 8 kilometers from the end and the Belgian had to slow down further, however remaining in sixth position afterwards. having benefited in turn from Katsuta’s mistake.

As for the WRC2, in the last test everything really happened with Andreas Mikkelsen who lost 2 and a half minutes after replacing the punctured right front tire. Yohan Rossel, second at the time, lost over three minutes to get stuck in the same corner where Katsuta made his mistake. This is why Mikkelsen managed to stay in the lead, with a 22.4 clear of Erik Cais, while Rossel slipped to third.

The Rallye Monte-Carlo 2022 will restart tomorrow with Special Stage 14, La Penne / Collongues 1 of 19.37 kilometers. The first car will enter testing at 8:45 am Italian time.

