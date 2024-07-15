At the end of the match, Dávinson Sánchez was the first to give his statements after the 120 minutes of the game endedin which the Colombian National Team became runners-up in the 2024 Copa América after Lautaro Martínez’s goal gave the Argentine National Team the victory.

“It’s the way, but it hurts a lot when you work to be here and compete to win”were the first words of Sánchez, who also thanked the fans.

“We have to thank the people, because they came to watch all the games and supported us,” he said, remaining silent for a few seconds as he thought about the painful minutes he spent on the pitch.

Later, Dávinson mentioned that neither he nor his companions would talk about it. which happened minutes before the match started, as it made no sense.

“We don’t want to talk about what happened minutes before the game, because it doesn’t make sense. We have to go out and do the job,” he said, his voice breaking.

He also stressed that winning the Copa América was among the dreams of 52 million Colombians: “There are many dreams and many hopes. Many people have been here with the National Team for a long time and many years and some who are already here had that dream.”I continue.

Dávinson Sánchez in statements after the match. Photo:Taken from Directv Share

Finally, he pointed out that his intention was to give Colombia a victory. “because they deserve everything. Just like their teammates and family. We have to keep going”were the last words of Dávinson Sánchez.

Controversial play in the first overtime

Upon learning the result of the grand final of the Copa América, many Colombian fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth after the central referee, Raphael Claus was not called to the VAR to review the apparent foul by Macálister against Jhon Córdoba.

The alleged absence took place after the player Santiago Arias made a pass to Jhon Córdobawho went after the ball to try to stop it and make a play; however, this was interrupted by Macálister, who intercepted it and stomped on it.

Did we all see the same penalty? The handball that Argentina claimed earlier was not a foul. This foul seemed like a penalty for Colombia to me and almost no shots are good enough to see the contact with Córdoba, who got to the ball first. pic.twitter.com/kWqZKf8rCb — Santiago Bucaram López (@santiagobucaram) July 15, 2024

So far, there are those who claim that if the controversial play had been reviewed in the VAR, thethe results of the match would have been different.

