Argentina and Colombia faced each other in the grand final of the 2024 Copa América. La Scaloneta won 1-0 with a goal from Lautaro Martínez, in extra time.
Now it is time to analyse what the entire Cup was like during the month and give out awards to both the best and those who have disappointed, from whom more was expected than what they ended up giving.
One goal and six assists! at the time of writing this article. He led Colombia to the final with his magical left foot. The best player of the tournament and by far above the rest. He returned to that superlative level that made him stand out so much, and at an ideal time.
“Dibu”, the best goalkeeper in the world today, was very important for Argentina, which suffered more than expected in some games, especially in the penalties of the quarter-finals against Ecuador.
Until the final, they had only scored one goal against him in regular time throughout the entire tournament: Rodríguez’s for Ecuador.
Beyond the virtues that the Colombian team has in collective play, the mental strength at critical moments that has been worked on with coach Néstor Lorenzo has been fundamental for the players to “believe in it” and be able to perform at their best. He has led his team to maintain an even level throughout the tournament and up to the final of the Cup they had gone 28 games without losing.
The star of the surprise Canada team at the tournament. The 24-year-old, who plays for Nashville SC, was a headache for any full-back. He scored the first goal against Venezuela and won multiple duels. He also provided a great chance to Davies that did not end in a goal. He was also important against Argentina. His team reached the semi-finals.
Top scorer of the tournament, with four goals for the Argentine national team. As a starter, from the bench… it doesn’t matter, he always managed to score. With just a few minutes, he turns opportunities into reality. The “Toro” is always on our boat.
It’s hard to criticise a 17-year-old who still has a promising future, but at the same time it’s important to highlight his poor performances, especially against Uruguay (zero chances, only 23 touches in the whole match), because then we can see how much more he has to do to become a world star. Endrick will shine again, but the reality is that this tournament did him no favours.
