New face in MotoGP

The MotoGP riders’ market has seen a new operation today that will see the absolute debut of a rider currently competing in the Moto2 championship: next year, in fact, we will witness the debut in the premier class of the Spaniard Fermin Aldeguerconfirmed today by the team Gresini. Specifically, the 19-year-old will ride alongside fellow countryman Alex Marquez, taking over from the latter’s brother, who is expected to join Ducati. Aldeguer has signed a contract that will tie him to the Faenza team for the world championship as well 2026with the team in turn renewing its partnership with Ducati until that very year.

First words as a Gresini rider

Born in 2005, Aldeguer made his debut in the MotoGP World Championship in 2021, taking part in the MotoE championship. During the same season he also competed in several Moto2 races in the SpeedUp team as a replacement for the injured Yari Montella, replacing him permanently the following year. Confirmed in Boscoscuro for the following seasons, Aldeguer obtained seven total victories (four consecutive in 2023) finishing 3rd in last year’s world championship: “I am very happy to join the Gresini family, it is an incredible opportunity to be able to debut in MotoGP with this fantastic team in which great riders have raced and with the best bike on the grid. – he declared – I hope to adapt quickly to the GP24, we will have to take it one step at a time, but there is a great desire to be already in Valencia for the first tests next year. Thanks to Nadia and Gigi for their trust, it will be repaid”.

Gresini’s ‘welcome’

The team announced Aldeguer’s arrival with a statement that includes the words of Nadia Padovani Gresiniowner of the team: “Family is the concept on which our team is based and in general our history in the world championship. It is a great pleasure for us to welcome one of the most promising youngsters in the Championship and it will be our job to protect him and help him grow until the results that have always distinguished us. He will be with us for the next two seasons and Ducati will also remain in our garage at least until 2026. So we are doubly happy, welcome Fermin!”

The Ducati family is complete

This operation also concludes the Ducati lineup for 2025. As mentioned, Gresini will line up Aldeguer alongside Alex Marquez, while the latter’s brother will complete the lineup of the official Borgo Panigale team alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Fabio Di Giannantonio has been confirmed in Team VR46, alongside the new arrival Franco Morbidelli.