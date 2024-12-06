The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenclosed this Friday in Montevideo the trade agreement with the Mercosur countries that the European Union has been negotiating with this region for 25 years and to which France is still flatly opposed; whose president, Emmanuel Macronwarned the day before that the pact in its current state “is unacceptable” but failed to stop Brussels.

“It is not only an economic opportunity, it is also a political necessity,” highlighted the head of the community Executive, in an appearance without questions alongside the current president of Mercosur and president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, to announce the agreement that has already been The Mercosur Foreign Ministers advanced the day before with the Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic.

“We are breaking down barriers and allowing investments to come in, we are forming a market of more than 700 million consumers,” celebrated Von der Leyen, who celebrated the “true historical milestone” of an agreement between the two regions. The new framework will, according to Brussels’ accounts, save European companies around 4 billion euros in tariffs each year.

Lacalle Poufor its part, has highlighted the importance of leaving behind a relationship that "did not generate trust" due to the achievement of disagreements and frustrated agreements in the last two decades; while defending that it is much more than a trade pact.









It still needs to be ratified.

This is an agreement between negotiators that still needs, on the European side, to go through a ratification process that will take time and will probably involve Brussels ‘chopping up’ the Treaty. In this way, the commercial part can be adopted by a qualified majority of the Twenty-Seven and thus prevent France from vetoing it if it does not gain enough support to form a blocking minority. It will also have to be ratified by the European Parliament.

The EU and Mercosur already achieved an agreement in principle like this in 2019, but in the ratification process it collided with the reserves from countries like France and Irelandwhich called for tougher environmental safeguards and mirror clauses to avoid a disadvantage for European farmers. These demands are those that the parties have negotiated in an attached declaration that will complete the Treaty that they negotiated then.