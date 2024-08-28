Salmonella-Contaminated Eggs, 28 Recalls for Various Brands
Twenty-eight recalls of fresh cage-free eggs sold in supermarkets under various brands have been issued due to concerns about salmonella contamination.
Among the brands involved, as emerges from the site of the Ministry of Health, in the section “Food product recalls”, there are Cascina Italia, Smart (sold by Esselunga), Ovonovo, Delizie dal Sole (sold to Eurospin), Lactis (Parmalat), Latteria Chiuro, Gesco, Amadori, Conad and Del Campo.
The ministry’s recommendation is not to consume the product or throw it away but to “return the eggs to the point of sale where they were purchased”.
Which brands are being withdrawn?
Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range hens (batches – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 08/31/2024; 4832759926 – 09/01/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024; 4679409926 – 09/07/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 09/12/2024; 4179019926 -09/14/2024)
Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range hens (batches – expiry dates: 4700629926 – 08/31/2024; 4832759926 – 09/01/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024;
4679409926 – 07/09/2024; 4282789926 – 12/09/2024)
Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming without the use of ATB (batch: 4501159926 – expiry: 05/09/2024. Batch: 4679409926 – expiry: 07/09/2024. Batch: 4736619926 – expiry: 09/09/2024)
Amadori – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 31/08/2024; 4700629926 – 31/08/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)
Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 31/08/2024; 4700629926 – 31/08/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)
Eurospin – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A
Smart – Fresh free range eggs Cat A
Gesco – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4179019926 – 14/09/2024; 4282789926 – 12/09/2024; 4501159926 – 05/09/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)
Del Campo – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A
Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4679409926 – 07/09/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)
Conad – Fresh free-range eggs Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 08/31/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 09/12/2024; 4179019926 – 09/14/2024)
Conad – Fresh free-range eggs Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 31/08/2024; 4832759926 – 01/09/2024; 4501159926 – 05/09/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 12/09/2024; 4179019926 – 14/09/2024)
Amadori – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4679409926 – 07/09/2024)
Amadori – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4832759926 – 01/09/2024)
Delizie del Sole – Fresh free range eggs Cat A
Lactis – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A
Ovonovo – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A
Chiuro Dairy – Fresh free range eggs Cat A
