Salmonella-Contaminated Eggs, 28 Recalls for Various Brands

Twenty-eight recalls of fresh cage-free eggs sold in supermarkets under various brands have been issued due to concerns about salmonella contamination.

Among the brands involved, as emerges from the site of the Ministry of Health, in the section “Food product recalls”, there are Cascina Italia, Smart (sold by Esselunga), Ovonovo, Delizie dal Sole (sold to Eurospin), Lactis (Parmalat), Latteria Chiuro, Gesco, Amadori, Conad and Del Campo.

The ministry’s recommendation is not to consume the product or throw it away but to “return the eggs to the point of sale where they were purchased”.

Which brands are being withdrawn?