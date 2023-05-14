Within the framework of the strong performance of the various economic sectors in Dubai during the year 2022, the emirate added a new global achievement by retaining, for the second year in a row, the first place in the world in attracting new foreign direct investment projects during the year 2022, confirming its position as the best destination for foreign direct investment in the world. This is according to the latest data from the Financial Times fDi Markets.

Dubai has achieved a growth of 89.5% year on year in the total number of foreign direct investment projects announced in 2022, while the total foreign direct investment capital increased by 80.3% during the same period, which supports efforts to implement the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 that it launched. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aiming to make the emirate among the three best economic cities around the world.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, stressed that the continuation of the various economic sectors in Dubai to achieve qualitative achievements on international standards is the result of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and proof that the development action plans are on the right path towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, which constitute the strong partnership that brings Dubai together with investors and the global business community, while keenness to attract talents, entrepreneurs and innovative ideas, as basic ingredients. in implementing its ambitious goals.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the efforts of all parties that contributed to achieving this important achievement, appreciating the role of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai in strengthening the capabilities of the emirate’s investment environment. His Highness said: “Dubai continues to enhance its attractiveness to the global business community and to investors by providing real added value at a time A state of uncertainty prevails in the global economy… The investment environment in Dubai is based on solid foundations of stability, sustainability, openness and encouragement of innovation, in addition to flexible legislative and regulatory frameworks, which help to deal efficiently with the various surrounding challenges and changes, all of which are guarantees that enhance our confidence in a more prosperous future. investment in Dubai.

The Financial Times “FDI Markets” data for 2022 showed that Dubai continued to enhance its leadership and attractiveness across various major foreign direct investment indicators. The emirate ranked first in attracting foreign direct investment projects to the tourism, business services, financial services, transportation and storage, consumer products, software and information technology services sectors. Dubai has also emerged as a global leader in 2022 in attracting foreign direct investment projects in creative industries activities, research and development projects, and in attracting foreign direct investment projects by hosting global and regional headquarters for international companies.

prime target

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: “The leading global ranking of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of foreign direct investment is consistent with the general and comprehensive framework of the initiatives launched to enhance the business and investment environment in the city, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.” Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al-Marri added: “Once again, our strategy aimed at achieving the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, in strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the three largest economic cities in the world, is witnessing great support by attracting and stimulating foreign direct investment and enhancing the confidence of investors, multinational companies, emerging companies, and global talents in The growth of the city’s share in new foreign direct investment projects indicates the effectiveness of our strategy, and highlights the city’s position as the capital of the global digital economy and a center for innovation and technology, which confirms that increasing foreign direct investment flows will remain a top priority and a major goal within the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Market efficiency and diversification of opportunities

Dubai ranked seventh in the world in terms of attracting new capital for foreign direct investment, and fifth in the world in foreign direct investment jobs. In the Middle East and North Africa region, Dubai ranked second in terms of foreign direct investment capital, and first in foreign direct investment jobs. New FDI projects (wholly owned) and new forms of foreign investment saw an increase of 6% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The new forms of foreign investment demonstrate the level of efficiency of the local market in Dubai and the diversity of non-equity partnership opportunities through numerous joint ventures, strategic alliances, subcontracts, licensing, franchise and production sharing contracts, and “turnkey” projects.

And the emirate acquired 4% of the total new foreign direct investment projects in the world, an increase of 1.9% compared to 2021, after registering 837 projects, so that Dubai achieved the highest growth in this framework during the past seven years, according to data from the Financial Times “FD”. iMarkets”, the most comprehensive database on new foreign investments around the world. Dubai attracted a total of 1,173 foreign direct investment projects in 2022.

projects and jobs

Dubai Investment Monitor data revealed that the total capital flows of foreign direct investment projects in Dubai in 2022 amounted to 47 billion dirhams (12.8 billion US dollars), compared to 26.07 billion dirhams in 2021, and an estimated 38,447 jobs were created in Dubai in in 2022 compared to 24,932 jobs in 2021.

With regard to the countries of origin; The top five countries in terms of foreign direct investment projects accounted for 54% of the total projects in 2022, as follows: the United States (20%), the United Kingdom (13%), India (12%), and France (5%). and Switzerland (4%).

For their part, the top five countries in terms of foreign direct capital accounted for 72% of the total flows to the emirate in 2022, with Canada coming in the lead with a percentage of (41%), followed by the United Kingdom (12%), and the United States (11%). , India (4%), and Switzerland (4%).

basic sectors

The top five sectors: transportation and storage, hotels and tourism, renewable energy, software and information technology services, and consumer products accounted for 76% of the total capital inflows into Dubai and 68% of the total foreign direct investment projects.

The transportation and storage sector was in the lead, with a share of 45% of the total foreign direct investment capital. Dubai Investment Monitor data revealed that the first five business activities accounted for 78% of the total inflows to Dubai, while they accounted for 93% of the total foreign direct investment projects in 2022. Business services activities also maintained their strong presence based on projects and capital. foreign direct investment in 2022.

Investments by projects

Compared to 2021, Dubai currently leads the world in a number of important indicators, as it attracts different types of foreign direct investment projects and capital, including new foreign direct investment, new forms of investment, mergers and acquisitions, reinvestment, and foreign direct investment from Venture capital and joint ventures.

The hotel and tourism sector, as well as the software and information technology services sector, contributed to the growth in the total number of new jobs created through foreign direct investment. Medium and high-tech FDI projects accounted for 63% of the projects registered in 2022, which confirms Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for high-tech FDI projects, as well as a global hub for talent specializing in the digital economy.