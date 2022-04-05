Much has been said about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. A new controversy after the speech of the American presenter Bill Maher

Will Smith punching Chris Rock on Oscar night to defend his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. For days nothing else was talked about. A few hours ago, another controversy attracted the attention of the entire world of the web.

It is a little appreciated commenton the subject, by the American television host Bill Maher.

During his show Real Time with Bill Maherthe host talked about the actor’s slap, making his debut in reference to the alopecia from which Jada Pinkett is affected:

I mean, it’s alopecia not leukemia. Alopecia is when your hair falls out, there are far worse things. If you are lucky enough in life to have this medical problem, just say ‘Thank God’. It does not represent a life threatening. For most people, 80% of men and 50% of women are part of aging. Aging is, believe me I know, the degradation of meat. It happens to all of us. So, put on a fucking wig if it bothers you that much.

A speech that the American public did not like at all and that soon made the world Tour through social networks.

Jada Pinkett has always faced her problem with the smile and she always showed herself for what she is, with a shaved head or a turban.

Although her problem sometimes made her uncomfortable a social level, the actress has never let herself down. She said that the first time she saw strands of hair in her hands, in the shower, she had fear. She saw her femininity disappear and was forced to give up her beloved hairstyles. But despite everything, she has learned to accept herself and smile when she looks in the mirror.

Will Smith apologized for his overreaction after Chris Rock’s bad joke, but despite his words, there are those who still continue to criticize it.

And the affirmation of the American presenter Bill Maher did not go to the show world at all. It will not be leukemia, as he has claimed, but no one has the right to to judge the condition of another person, without first putting on his shoes. This is the common thinking at the heart of the controversy which again involved Jada Pinkett Smith.