There is still talk, two weeks later, about the crash of Marc Márquez in the warm up of the Indonesian GP. That wild flight without an engine, at a height close to two meters as a result of a brutal exit through ears more typical of the times of the old 500cc, left the Repsol Honda rider out of action for the Mandalika race and also for this GP of Argentina, when reproducing the double vision. In the Termas de Río Hondo paddock, talking to his partner Pol Espararó, It is clear that this fall, the fourth of the weekend at the Mandalika circuit, was due to a host of factors.

“That drop was the result of the problems we had throughout the weekend in Indonesia, because we lost the rear axle at the entrance of all the curves”, begins by analyzing Pol, who adds: “There was a lack of grip and, as you could see, you won’t see many crashes of this kind on a Ducati. It’s a crash that reminds me a lot of one from last year with the grip problems we had.”

Pol shows the general malaise that there is in Honda with Michelin due to the sudden change of tires for the Indonesian event, with a more rigid carcass that choked all the RC213Vs, and also the Suzukis. “Last year’s problems were ours and we didn’t know how to solve them. Honda didn’t know how to adapt the bike to these tyres, but this year it has and it’s a shame that, after so much work and so much evolution on the part of Honda, they haven’t we would find ourselves in the same situation as in the test, where we were the fastest, and we would return to the circumstances of last year throughout the weekend. We saved a lot of crashes like the one Marc had, but the one that came to him in the warm up was difficult to save, because it’s a very, very fast corner.”

To understand the importance of this change of casing, Pol believes that “it affects as much as if you changed the bike”. For Argentina I have returned to those of the preseason and Qatar, which seems good for the Honda.