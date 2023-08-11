At least 36 people have died from the fires that have spread rapidly across the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The deaths in the city of Lahaina, the island’s top tourist destination, came after strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the Hawaiian archipelago, fanned the flames.

The fire has burned entire neighborhoods to the ground.

“As firefighting efforts continue, there have been 36 total deaths today amid the active Lahaina Fire,” Maui County government said in a statement Wednesday night.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and a state of emergency has been declared.

Authorities launched a major search and rescue operation for victims. Various reports indicate that there are dozens of missing persons.

“We just went through the worst disaster I’ve ever seen. All of Lahaina is in ashes. It’s like an apocalypse,” a neighbor, Mason Jarvi, told Reuters.

Satellite images have shown how only the foundations of dozens of buildings remained in south Lahaina.

Former President Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, said on Twitter: “It’s hard to see some of the images coming out of Hawaii, a place that is so special to so many of us.”

“Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one.”

In Maui, five shelters were opened, which were completely filled, according to authorities. The island is a popular tourist destination. Visitors have been asked to stay away.

“This is not a safe place to be,” Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told reporters.

This Thursday, firefighters continued to fight active fires. Helicopters were used to drop water on the flames.

The western side of the island, which is the second largest in the Hawaiian archipelago, was left almost completely isolated with only one main road open.

“We barely made it out in time,” Kamuela Kawaakoa, who fled to an evacuation shelter Tuesday with her partner and their 6-year-old son, told the Associated Press.

“It was so hard to stand there and watch my city burn to cinders and not be able to do anything,” he said. “I was helpless.”

