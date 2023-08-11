Video: Racing vs. Nacional: Roger Martínez’s great goal to open the scoring

racing club Argentinian will have to go against history to look for the comeback against National Athletic Colombian in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores that both will play this Thursday.

The record between the two teams marks a win for the locals, two for the visitors and no tie, so those led by Fernando Gago they must try to come back after the adverse result of the first leg (4-2 for the ‘Green’) and thus balance that historical marker.

The Colombian Roger Martinez he scored in the 28th minute of the first half.