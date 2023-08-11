Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Racing vs. Nacional: Roger Martínez’s great goal to open the scoring

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Racing vs. Nacional: Roger Martínez’s great goal to open the scoring

Close


Close

Libertadores Cup

Roger Martínez, goal from Racing.

Roger Martínez, goal from Racing.

Round of 16 match of the Copa Libertadores.

racing club Argentinian will have to go against history to look for the comeback against National Athletic Colombian in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores that both will play this Thursday.

The record between the two teams marks a win for the locals, two for the visitors and no tie, so those led by Fernando Gago they must try to come back after the adverse result of the first leg (4-2 for the ‘Green’) and thus balance that historical marker.
(Carlos Antonio Vélez criticizes the women’s team: ‘The victimization continues’)

The Colombian Roger Martinez he scored in the 28th minute of the first half.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Racing #Nacional #Roger #Martínezs #great #goal #open #scoring

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Five Americans detained in Iran are transferred from prison to house arrest

Five Americans detained in Iran are transferred from prison to house arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result