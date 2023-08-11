Video: Racing vs. Nacional: Roger Martínez’s great goal to open the scoring

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Roger Martínez, goal from Racing.
Round of 16 match of the Copa Libertadores.
Round of 16 match of the Copa Libertadores.
racing club Argentinian will have to go against history to look for the comeback against National Athletic Colombian in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores that both will play this Thursday.
The record between the two teams marks a win for the locals, two for the visitors and no tie, so those led by Fernando Gago they must try to come back after the adverse result of the first leg (4-2 for the ‘Green’) and thus balance that historical marker.
(Carlos Antonio Vélez criticizes the women’s team: ‘The victimization continues’)
The Colombian Roger Martinez he scored in the 28th minute of the first half.
#Video #Racing #Nacional #Roger #Martínezs #great #goal #open #scoring
