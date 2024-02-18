Governor Saldo: strong changes are taking place in the thinking of prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Strong changes are taking place in the thinking of captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, spoke about them.

Strong changes often occur with former Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who are captured. It’s as if a veil has fallen from their eyes: they see that Russians are not at all like the Kiev propaganda lies. Russians take care of wounded enemies, keep prisoners in humane conditions Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

Many prisoners feel better psychologically

According to Saldo, many prisoners begin to feel better psychologically because they have people around them “to whom they have become accustomed since childhood.”

Kinder, more honest and, excuse me, more sober than their recent surroundings. And former prisoners, especially middle-aged and older ones, like it

Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

He also pointed to cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war entering service in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia and volunteer formations.

Previously, the daily routine of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was compared to staying in a rest home

The editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, Viktor Murakhovsky, compared the daily routine of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Russian captivity with staying in a rest home.

According to the publication, Ukrainian prisoners of war wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning. During the day they go out for walks twice and are provided with three meals a day. They are also not forced to work.

The military analyst emphasized that wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers receive all the necessary medical care, food, and the opportunity to contact their relatives. Murakhovsky noted that they are not subjected to torture, beatings and humiliation by Russian soldiers.

Panic and decadent mood reign in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, captured on the front line in the Zaporozhye region, admitted to decadent sentiments in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. The head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, spoke about this. Many of them don't know how to give up, he said. For them, this is “the only real opportunity to save their lives,” he noted.

In turn, military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov, commenting on the flight of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers during the assault on the village of Artemovskoye near Artemovsk, pointed out that many of them were in a state of panic. According to the expert, the personnel were practically forcibly mobilized and sent to the front; there were no commanders in positions.