Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Yesterday (Friday) Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC Got a tie of screaming at minute 100 in front of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in it El Encanto stadium inside of day seven of the Closing 2024 of the MX League.

The purples They were down on the scoreboard but they took a point from the Herd in the last play of the match with the goal of Luis Amarilla that his celebration did not go down well on the bench of the Guadalajara team.

He Technical Assistant of Fernando Gago, Federico Insúawas upset by the excessive celebration that was directed towards the members of Mazatlan FC. Heading to the locker room, tempers heated up and the two teams were evident in social networks.

Several recordings gave a glimpse of the way in which the players of both teams say words to each other after tying in the Pacific's pearl.

The bickering caused the president from Mazatlán FC, Ricardo Salinas Pliegoyou will use your account 'X' to remember that the objective is to promote fair play on and off the court.

«Nothing for anyone… there should be no problems. It's a simple game, it's about having fun, having a good time and helping people forget the country they live in,” his publication says.

In another tweet, 'Uncle Richi' highlighted the effort of his team to save a point against the Chivas local

«Draw with a taste of victory… the penalty was horrible (IF IT WAS A PENALTY), there is no way to continue working and I promise to see what we can do to reinforce the team. Mazatlan FC. “Exciting game!!!”, he highlighted Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

