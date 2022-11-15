Many will have put it off for as long as possible. However, with daytime temperatures dropping below 10 degrees, many homes are turning on central heating again. Before you start turning the knobs, there are a few things you should check. Even if you have a stove, district heating or electric heat pump.

For the time being, almost all Dutch houses are still heated on natural gas. But: the central heating system only works properly if the amount of water and air in the system is correct. You often notice after a few months of inactivity that the radiators only get half warm or make bubbling sounds.

It means there are air bubbles in your heating pipes and radiators. That’s why it’s good to bleed the system and top it up with water before turning the heating back on.

vent

How do you do that? follow these steps from central heating boiler manufacturer Vaillant. The main points:

– First turn on all radiators so that the water and air in the pipes are heated.

– Set the thermostat (if you have one) to the lowest setting and turn off the boiler. Close all radiator valves.

– Wait five minutes and take a breather key (available at any hardware store) and a cloth.

– Open the radiator valve with the bleed key. Keep a cloth with you. If a lot of water comes out, you can close it again. Start with the lowest radiator in the house.

– Then open the taps again and turn on the thermostat to the desired temperature.

– Check the water pressure of the central heating boiler. If it is still red, the pressure is too low and the boiler must be topped up with water. See also You must now take note of this

An electric air-to-water heat pump also has a delivery system with water, and air in the pipes can also cause problems for heating. Most heat pumps are installed in new houses with underfloor heating. The video below will help you to readjust the heating:

Check chimney

To keep the first cold at bay, many people light their stove or fireplace again during this period. But before you do that, it is best to check whether your chimney is in order. Birds often make nests in it and those dried up branches can catch fire, as can deposits such as soot or creosote.

According to the fire brigade, chimney fires are in the top three of the largest causes of domestic fires. The fire service expects the number of chimney fires to increase in the near future, now that more people are burning wood or pellets due to the high gas prices.

Also read: Ventilating your house while heating is on: ‘Cheaper than you think and healthy’

Is your chimney linked to your central heating system? Then cleaning your chimney is part of the mandatory maintenance of your central heating system. You can call on a chimney sweep or an authorized technician who will also check your boiler. See also Alberto Fernández calls on sectors to "build consensus against violence"

According to the fire brigade, you can prevent a fire in the chimney in this way: – Have your chimney swept at least once a year.

– Choose a company that is affiliated with Algemene Schoorsteenvegers Patrons Bond (ASPB).

– Provide a bucket of sand next to the fireplace/stove/chimney. Never extinguish with water.

– Use firelighters when lighting (never petrol or spirits).

– Fire according to the Swiss method.

Also read: Sweeping the chimney yourself because companies don’t have the time, is that allowed?

Be alert for carbon monoxide

With the start-up of heating appliances, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning also arises. This mainly happens between the months of October and February. You cannot smell, see or feel CO. That’s what makes it so dangerous.

CO is also created if appliances are not properly adjusted, or if your chimney does not draw properly. If there is CO in the room, you inhale it unnoticed and your blood absorbs the poisoning through your lungs. The symptoms include lethargy, dizziness, headache and lethargy. At high concentrations you become unconscious. It even kills people (ten to fifteen a year in the Netherlands). This usually happens in small, poorly insulated spaces such as houseboats. See also Sennheiser TV Clear in the test: Catching votes

According to the fire service, you can do this to prevent poisoning from occurring:

– Leave a grille or window ajar 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

– Have the heating checked by a professional.

– Install a carbon monoxide detector, in any case in the room where the heating appliance or fireplace is located. Since 1 July of this year it has been mandatory to have a smoke detector in the house, but this obligation does not yet apply to a CO detector.

