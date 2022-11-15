In recent years, we have seen how some of the most popular anime franchises of the moment have received various adaptations to video games. Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia Y Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure are just a couple of examples. Nevertheless, many are looking forward to a new installment in the series of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm. Fortunately, a new record seems to indicate that this will happen in the future.

According to Gematsu, Bandai Namco held a record for “Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections” in a European ranking site. Although in 2018 we saw Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikerand Bandai Namco has taken it upon themselves to keep this series alive with multiple ports and mobile installments, fans want to see an all-new installment in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series from CyberConnect2.

Considering that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 It hit the market in 2016, six years have passed without a new installment in this series. Thus, the recent record seems to indicate that it would not be long before we have a new installment in our hands. Nevertheless, At the moment there is no more information about it. and, it is important to mention, that a registration is not a guarantee that something will come true.

Editor’s Note:

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles It proved that CyberConnect2 has dominated 3D arena fighting games, so returning to one of the series that made them wildly popular would be the right thing to do. The only problem is: what fits?

Via: Gematsu