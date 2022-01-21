Ghostwire: Tokyo It will be the most recent work of Tango Gameworks, who were behind the games of The Evil Within. This title will be exclusive to consoles PlayStation 5 from Sony Y pc when it eventually launches. The expectations for him have been quite high but unfortunately we have had to wait a long time for him.

Initially it was planned that Ghostwire: Tokyo It will be launched on the market sometime in 2021. However, it fell victim to the large number of delays caused by the pandemic due to COVID-19, which pushed it towards 2022. Although there is no official date yet, it seems that when we could play it has been leaked.

Ghostwire: Tokyo could be closer than we thought

Following news of his delay, it was reported that Ghostwire: Tokyo It would arrive in early 2022. Normally when this is said, it is expected to be in one of the first four months of the year, and it seems that they kept their promise. A recent leak indicates that the title of Tango Gameworks It would be premiering on March 24.

This information was shared by the media MP1ST who supposedly came across this date when browsing the playstation store. When you get to the page Ghostwire: Tokyo they noticed a little legend that said ‘Release: 3/24/2022‘. However, a short time later they returned and it only appeared that it will be released this year.

At the moment it is not known if it was an error on the part of PlayStation which someone had the fortune to witness. If this date is correct we will probably soon have an official announcement from the team behind Ghostwire: Tokyo. Especially if the news begins to reach various parts of social networks.

This release date seems in line with the window that had been previously set, which makes us think that it may be true. If so, it seems that these first months of 2022 will be full of interesting experiences for players. In the meantime, it’s just a matter of waiting to see if this leak of Ghostwire: Tokyo is confirmed. Would you like it to be so?

