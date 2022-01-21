This year’s World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between November 21 and December 18, it will also be controversial in ticket prices. The quarter-final, semi-final, match for third and fourth place and the final they are more expensive compared to the price of these matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tickets are divided into four categories and therefore four prices. The fourth category is reserved for Qataris, and the first three for the entire public, that is, that is where the international public comes in. Knowing this, if you want to see the final live at the Lusail Stadium, you have to tighten your belt. The cheapest ticket to see the key match of the tournament costs 532 euros (category three), 16% more expensive than the World Cup in Russia. The category two costs 883 euros, 24% more than the previous championship. But the biggest increase is taken by the price of the category one ticket: 1,416 euros, the most expensive ticket in the entire tournament, and 28% more expensive compared to 2018.

This price increase compared to the previous World Cup is maintained on all tickets for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the match for third and fourth place. Although the price difference is smaller: the most expensive, around 100 euros more than in 2018; the least, one euro. What’s more, Ticket prices for these qualifiers, including the final, are the most expensive in all of Qatar 2022.

Ticket prices for the Qatar World Cup 2022 QUALIFIERS CATEGORY 1 CATEGORY 2 CATEGORY 3 CATEGORY 4 opening match €544 €387 €266 €48 Group stage €193 €145 €60 €9 round of 16 €242 €181 €84 €16 Quarter finals €375 €254 €181 €72 Semifinal €842 €581 €314 €121 3rd and 4th place €375 €266 €181 €72 Final €1416 €883 €532 €181

The cheapest prices are found in the group stage and in the round of 16. where, in addition, they are cheaper than what it cost to see a game of these qualifiers in Russia. In the group stage, the prices are 193 euros in category one, 145 in category two, and 60 in category three. While in the round of 16 the value is 242 euros in category one, 181 in category two and 84 in category three.

The price is, therefore, more expensive as rounds progress in the tournament and fewer teams remain. However, there are two games that break this rule. One is the match for third and fourth place, whose prices are the same as those for the quarterfinals except in category two (12 euros plus the match for being third). But the other meeting that breaks the trend does not have, a priori, the importance of deciding a place in a World Cup. The prices of the opening match place him between those of the quarters and semis: 544 in category one, 384 in category two (the only one cheaper compared to Russia 2018) and 266 in category three.

The fourth category and tickets for people who may have difficulty accessing are the same price and cheaper than the first three categories. FIFA hopes to raise 500 million euros from ticket sales to the international public.

rush for tickets

The price of tickets hasn’t stopped people from buying them en masse. FIFA has confirmed that it has received 1.2 million requests for tickets for the Qatar World Cup during the first 24 hours of sale (started on January 19 and ends on February 8). For the final there are already 140,000 requests, and for the opening match 80,000.

These tickets are not yet awarded, but have been requested. Once the deadline for requesting the desired tickets is over, they will begin to be delivered. If there are more requests than seats available, a draw will be held.