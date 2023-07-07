President criticized Corinthians striker attacked by fans inside motel in west São Paulo

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the Corinthians player Luan in an interview broadcast by SBT on Thursday (June 6, 2023). Asked if the club should terminate contact with the athlete attacked by fans inside a motel on Tuesday (4.July), the president said yes. “It’s been a while since this kid stopped playing football, he doesn’t want to play, he stopped being a professional, Corinthians can’t keep paying R$900,000 for him or even more than that. It was better that he made a decision in his life and left. That he would look for another way”said the PT.