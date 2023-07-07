Energy | Goodbye, crisis winter – There is no indication that electricity will be particularly expensive next winter

Equally a year ago, the electricity market’s crisis indicators started glowing red. On July 11, the Taxable spot price of electricity rose to its highest level of 68 cents per kilowatt-hour, and the daily average price was 51.6 cents.

Such high prices had previously only been seen during the coldest winters as isolated emotions. The prices were about ten times higher than what we were used to in Finland in the summer.

The European energy market began to experience full panic. In mid-June, Russia had reduced gas deliveries in the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40 percent of normal, and at the end of August the deliveries would stop completely. In Germany, gas reserves were severely lacking, and Fortum’s subsidiary Uniper began recording daily losses amounting to tens of millions of euros.

The winter was going to be harsh, and energy authorities began to draw up crisis plans in all European countries. In Finland, electricity imports from Russia, which stopped already in the spring, caused special concern. Electricity had flowed beyond the eastern border with a maximum power of 1,500 megawatts.

“Last in July I sat for hours on a boat in the middle of Päijännett and talked on the phone to clarify the situation”, CEO of Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen tells.

Ruusunen is on vacation in Päijänte even now, but hopefully the vacation will be more peaceful. At least at the moment, nothing suggests that there will be a shortage of electricity next winter or that electricity will even be particularly expensive.

The market’s best estimate of electricity prices for the coming winter is electricity futures. They tell you the price at which electricity companies will trade for electricity to be delivered in the future. The Nordic regional price for October–December has remained fairly stable since spring. On Tuesday, the price was 71 euros per megawatt hour, which corresponds to a taxed price of 8.8 cents per kilowatt hour.

Next year’s January–March price will be a little higher. A megawatt hour cost 96 euros on Tuesday, which corresponds to a taxable price of 12 cents per kilowatt hour. The violent fluctuation of futures prices has also leveled off in recent months.

During January, futures prices for next winter collapsed by about 30 percent, but since then the range has been clearly smaller, which indicates a decrease in uncertainty.

What has changed? Ruusunen is the first to mention the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. Last summer, there was great uncertainty about the schedule for its launch, and for good reason. The commissioning of the power plant was postponed again and again throughout the fall and winter.

Since April, however, the reactor has been running non-stop and is expected to produce electricity at a steady 1,600 megawatts throughout next winter. With winter frost, it increases electricity production capacity by more than ten percent compared to last winter.

The amount of wind power is also increasing all the time, and next winter the nominal power of wind power will be at least a thousand megawatts more than last winter, i.e. a total of briskly more than 6,000 megawatts. Although the production of wind power is uneven, already last winter the power plants often produced electricity with a power of several thousand megawatts.

“In winter, however, the wind was quite nice,” says Ruusunen.

He estimates that the completely new readiness of the entire society to monitor the electricity market and, if necessary, save electricity use is also of great importance. The information campaign that was quickly launched last fall and the rising cost of electricity reduced the use of electricity in the winter months by up to ten percent compared to the previous year.

“For the most part, everyone is using it [sähkön hintaa seuraava] hourly rate application. Everyone now also knows how to save electricity and is prepared for it if such a situation were to arise,” says Ruusunen.

Last winter, Fingrid also collected voluntary electricity consumption flexibility commitments from companies for 500 megawatts, which would have been implemented if there had been a threat of electricity shortages. The arrangement is still valid.

Already in the fall, energy companies started to update their contingency plans and began to prepare for various crisis scenarios.

“So we will go into next winter with more positive starting points in many ways. Now we also know what it means when the EU has to be without Russian gas.”

Year the great uncertainty that prevailed then and the sharp rise in electricity prices already in the summer were precisely related to gas, even though in Finland the direct importance of natural gas in energy supply is rather small.

Already in the summer, Germany started hauling gas into its warehouses at any price, when it started to look like Russia’s gas supplies might run out. In Germany, they also started to save gas consumption drastically.

The increase in the price of gas also pushed up the price of electricity.

In the fall, there was still a mystery as to how Central Europe would survive the winter. On top of all that, French nuclear power plants had to reduce electricity production due to corrosion and drought problems.

The TTF futures price of natural gas rose to 120 euros per megawatt hour a year ago in July and reached its highest level of around 300 euros last fall. In recent weeks, the price of natural gas has hovered between 30 and 40 euros.

It is still a high price compared to the price level before the crisis. At that time, the price was determined by piped gas sold very cheaply by Russia.

The situation of German gas reserves is good. The country’s energy grid authority Bundesnetzagentur’s monthly crisis bulletin according to the warehouses must be 75 percent full at the beginning of September in order to survive the winter. According to a recent announcement, the occupancy rate is already around 80 percent.

Uncertainties of course it still is, like the winter weather and of course the escalation of the war in Ukraine somehow. If the winter becomes cold, energy will be consumed significantly more than in the relatively mild last winter. A tightening of the gas market situation could raise electricity prices again in Finland as well.

In Finland, the most critical thing is the sufficiency of the power of electricity production in the most severe frosts, but Olkiluoto kolmonen helps a lot with that. According to Ruusunen, society’s general awareness and readiness for flexible consumption is now on a completely different level than before last winter.

“If something comes up, we can only trust that we know how to act,” he says.