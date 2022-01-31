jujutsu kaisen it will be a long time without giving us a second season, since, apparently, it will take several months to arrive.

Fortunately, the film gave us a consolation to endure with the story of yuta okkotsu, and if it became your crush, they will soon be able to see it again.

the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 surprised everyone in the latest chapter of the manga, making a stellar appearance that left us speechless.

Chapter 173, published through the Shōnen Jump, revealed what is happening in the Culling Games, where megumi gets his first win.

The interesting part occurs at the end of the chapter, when we are introduced to the competitors with the highest scores, including the current champion, an old man who is attributed great powers.

The epic moment comes when we see the man on his knees and wounded, who falls before a precise movement by Yuta.

Even though the old man held the title of champion, he is no match for the protagonist of jujutsu kaisen , who reaffirms his domain as one of the most powerful beings.

As far as we know, the sorcerer is on the side of yuji, but we do not know what your interest in the event is.

With this display of skill we can see that he will have no problem becoming the new champion, but it will be in the next issues when all the unknowns will be clarified.

Will we see Yuta use his powers again or will we be surprised with an unexpected plot twist?

We must remember that Gojo is still out of commission, so this wizard is one of the most powerful ones you can count on, at the moment?

What did you think of this appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.